Azerbaijan’s Aliyev says military operation in Karabakh 'restored justice'

BAKU, December 10. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh restored justice and international law, President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday before the beginning of a military parade in Baku devoted to the end of hostilities in Karabakh.

"In the course of the 44-day war Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation of its territories and restored justice and international law," Aliyev said.

He recalled that the people of Azerbaijan had waited for that moment for nearly 30 years. Aliyev stressed that the presence of a Turkish delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the parade was a "demonstration of unity, friendship and fraternity of the two countries."

"From the very first hours of the war we felt Turkey’s backing. This political and moral support makes every Azerbaijani feel proud," Aliyev said.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held. Baku would eventually take over a number of regions. Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

On November 11, after video talks Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed a memorandum on setting up a joint Russian-Turkish center for monitoring ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.