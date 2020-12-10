Georgia reports over 4,500 new daily coronavirus cases

TBILISI, December 10. /TASS/. Georgia confirmed 4,570 coronavirus cases in the past day and the total caseload rose to 178,953, the government’s website informing about the epidemiological situation said on Thursday.

A day earlier, 4,734 COVID-19 cases were registered in the country. On December 5, Georgia’s doctors documented 5,450 new cases of infection, a record high since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, 3,045 patients recovered in Georgia. The total number of recoveries reached 148,332 (82.89% of those infected). The number of patients who remain quarantined stands at 1,019. A total of 3,524 people are undergoing treatment in special hotels under medical supervision.

In the past eight days the coronavirus spread rate reached 0.86. In all, 4.81% of Georgia’s 3.7 mln population contracted the virus.

Forty three patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the past day. The total death toll reached 1,657. As many as 1,647,979 tests for COVID-19 were carried out among 44.34% of citizens.

Due to a rise in infections, the country’s government ordered shops, restaurants and cafes to close between November 28 and January 31 and banned intercity transportation services and public transport services in big cities. Additionally, people are forbidden to leave their homes between 9 pm and 5 am. However, these restrictions will be temporarily lifted on December 24 through January 2 but will be reimposed on January 3. Starting on January 16, restrictions will remain in effect only on weekends.