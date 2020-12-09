Over 546,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in past 24 hours

GENEVA, December 9. /TASS/. The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 67,780,000 in the past day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The global death toll passed 1,550,000.

As of 15:22 GMT on December 9, there were 67,780,361 confirmed cases and 1,551,214 fatalities worldwide. The number of cases rose by 546,703 in the past day and the death toll increased by 10,132.

The WHO statistics are based on official information provided by governments.

The Americas account for 43% of cases recorded in the past day (238,792). As many as 221,551 new cases were recorded in Europe in the past 24 hours and another 43,803 patients were identified in Southeast Asia.

The United States has the highest number of cases worldwide (14,755,996), followed by India (9,735,850), Brazil (6,623,911), Russia (2,541,199), France (2,269,668), Italy (1,757,394), the United Kingdom (1,750,245), Spain (1,702,328), Argentina (1,466,309), Colombia (1,377,100), Germany (1,218,524) and Mexico (1,182,249).