Africa’s coronavirus death toll passes 54,000, reports WHO

PRETORIA, December 9. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Africa rose by 24,461 to 2,285,614 in the past two days, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday.

Africa’s death toll has increased by 629 to 54,484, while the number of recoveries has exceeded 1.9 mln.

The Republic of South Africa accounts for the majority of cases (821,889) and deaths (22,432). Egypt has confirmed 119,281 coronavirus cases and 6,813 fatalities. Algeria’s coronavirus death toll has reached 6,370.

In the sub-Saharan region, Ethiopia has confirmed 113,735 coronavirus cases and 1,755 deaths, Kenya has recorded 88,579 cases and 1,531 deaths, and Nigeria has so far reported 70,195 cases and 11,182 fatalities.