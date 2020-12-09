Turkey launches toxicological trials for Russian coronavirus vaccine

"It is important for us that the vaccine produced in Russia undergo toxicological trials and meet the GLP criteria. We are starting these trials. I can say that if they are held successfully there will be no problems with supplying the Russian vaccine," the minister stressed.

Therefore, Koca denied the information published by Haberturk newspaper Wednesday who reported that Ankara would not buy Russian vaccine, citing the minister.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The injection passed clinical trials in June-July. The post-registration trials of Sputnik V began in Moscow on September 7, volunteers received the first vaccine already on September 9. Overall, the trials include 40,000 people, 10,000 of them had placebo instead of the vaccine.

The Sputnik V efficiency is estimated after the 42nd day after the first vaccination (or 21 days after the second jab), when volunteers had a sustainable immune response, exceeds 95%

More than 50 countries have sent applications to purchase more than 1.2 billion Sputnik V doses. The vaccine will be supplied to foreign markets by international partners of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and others.