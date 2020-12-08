Outgoing Moldovan President Dodon wishes success to President-elect Sandu

CHISINAU, December 8./TASS/. Incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon has wished success to President-elect Maia Sandu, who will be inaugurated on December 24.

"The inauguration will take place at the presidential residence that was restored (after violent protests in April 2009 - TASS). When I took office four years ago, the rating of the institution of presidency in the country was around three percent, while now when I am leaving the post, it has grown to 40-50%," Dodon said in an interview with Moldovan N4 television channel.

He said he had not yet received an invitation from Sandu to the inauguration ceremony, though the protocol envisages this procedure. "When I was taking office, I invited all former presidents. The then head of state Nicolae Timofti met me in the building of the presidential residence, we had a protocol discussion. It is up to Sandu to decide what she will do," he explained.

A high-rise building of glass and concrete housing the presidential residence was damaged in April 2009 along with the parliament building by supporters of pro-European parties, discontent with the victory of the Party of Communists in the election. They hoisted the flags of the European Union and Romania on the buildings they had set on fire.

The coalition of pro-European parties that came to power and whose rule was marred by a chain of political and corruption scandals, failed to repair the residence despite the pledges. The building was restored with the help of Turkey, after talks of Igor Dodon and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dodon’s term of office expires on December 23. President-elect Maia Sandu, leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, was declared winner in the presidential runoff by the Central Election Commission on November 15.