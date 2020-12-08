Venezuela says EU’s non-recognition of parliamentary elections ‘colonialism nostalgia’

HAVANA, December 8. /TASS/. Venezuela considers the EU’s non-recognition of the parliamentary elections result a display of interventionism and colonialism, yet Caracas intends to establish a dialogue between the authorities and the opposition, Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"It is regrettable that the EU insists on the interventionist policy against Venezuela, blatantly ignoring elementary principles of the international law. However, despite the EU’s inertial position in the spirit of colonialism nostalgia, Venezuela notes the interest, expressed by EU member states, in accompaniment and respect of inclusive processes of the political dialogue, taken by the Venezuelans in order to overcome difficulties," the announcement reads. "The government of the Republic of Venezuela confirms its wide readiness for dialogue, which it demonstrated in the recent years towards all groups of Venezuelan opposition, including both those who participated in the December 6 electoral processes and those, who preferred not to."

On Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel claimed that the Union does not recognize results of the Venezuelan parliamentary elections, because the international association believes they did not comply with standards of democracy.

According to results of count of 82% of ballots, the pro-government Great Patriotic Pole receives 67.6% of votes, with the moderate-opposition Democratic Alliance coming second, with 17.95% of votes. A large portion of opposition politicians, including the opposition leader Juan Guaido, refused to participate in the election and doubted its results even before the election was over.