Kazakhstan’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 137,000

In the past eight days, some 670-819 new daily COVID-19 cases were registered. Some 0.7% of Kazakhstan’s 18.8 mln population were infected. The coronavirus spread rate in the past eight days reached 0.96. The highest daily number of 1,962 cases was registered on July 9.

NUR-SULTAN, December 8. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s doctors registered 670 new coronavirus cases in the past day, and the total case tally reached 137,653, the government’s commission for preventing the coronavirus spread said on Tuesday.

According to the commission, 121,347 people recovered, including 548 in the past 24 hours. A day earlier, 621 recoveries were reported. The death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 2,088.

As of December 7, a total of 4,775,869 tests for the coronavirus were carried out.

On August 1, the Kazakh Health Ministry changed its method for counting coronavirus cases. Apart from confirmed COVID-19 patients, the data now includes patients diagnosed with pneumonia who test negative for the coronavirus but have symptoms similar to COVID-19. As many as 43,106 such cases and 454 deaths were recorded in the country as of December 7.

A state of coronavirus emergency was in effect in Kazakhstan between March 16 and May 11. Due to a rise in infections, the country’s authorities introduced a number of additional quarantine restrictions on July 5. The gradual easing of restrictions began on August 17. However, restrictions were tightened in mid-October in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as in some other regions of the country, in order to prevent a second coronavirus wave. Since November 9, restrictions for crossing the state border, including for cargo companies, were tightened.