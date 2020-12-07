Over 340 people detained in Belarus during Sunday protests

MINSK, December 7. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement agencies have detained 344 people during the protests in Belarus on Sunday, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova said on Monday on her Telegram channel.

"In total, yesterday, 344 people were detained for violating the law on mass gatherings until the court considers their cases on administrative violations," she informed.

The message informs that in some cases, protesters attempted to go out into traffic and disobeyed the demands of the law enforcement.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.