Social Democratic Party wins elections in Romania after 95% of votes processed

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Social Democratic Party wins parliamentary elections in Romania with 29.8% of the vote after processing 95% of the ballots, Digi 24 TV channel reported citing data from the local Central Election Commission.

In turn, the National Liberal Party, which heads the current minority government, gained 25.11% of the vote.

The Union for the Salvation of Romania, which won 14.5% of the vote, is also in parliament. The Alliance for Romanian Unity (8.7%) and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania with 6% have also overcome the 5% barrier.

According to the CEC, the average turnout in the country on Sunday was 31.8%, that is, almost 5.8 mln of the more than 18 mln Romanians entered in the electoral register exercised their right to vote.