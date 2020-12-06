US documents an average of 2,000 COVID-19 deaths a day in the past week - TV

NEW YORK, December 6. /TASS/. The US has documented an average of over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for the past week, NBC informed, citing its own calculations.

According to the TV channel, the averaged daily death toll has reached 2,125 in the past seven days. Last time this figure surpassed 2,000 in April. The average number of daily cases in the past seven days has reached 182,296. On Wednesday, the US recorded over 200,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded over 14.42 mln COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 279,629 people have died. The US ranks first in the world on the amount of COVID-19 cases and deaths.