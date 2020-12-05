WHO reports over 645,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA, December 6. /TASS/. More than 645,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing a total number of infections to 65.25 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 12,000 to exceed 1.51 million.

As of 17.02 Moscow time on December 5, as many as 65,257,767 coronavirus cases and 1,513,179 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 645,231 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,242.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 49% of single-day COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (315,772). Europe goes second (232,575 cases) followed by South East Asia (48,082).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (13,978,171), followed by India (9,608,211), Brazil (6,487,084), Russia (2,431,731), France (2,228,980), the UK (1,690,436), Italy (1,688,939), Spain (1,684,647), Argentina (1,447,732), Colombia (1,343,322), Germany (1,153,555) and Mexico (1,144,643).