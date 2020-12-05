President Dodon expects Moldova to receive Russian vaccine soon

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon expressed hope that his country would receive Russian-made vaccine against the novel coronavirus soon.

"Literally this week, a phone conversation took place between Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. We have also filed an official request. We hope that this vaccine would arrive to Moldova within the shortest possible timeframe, because the pandemic is on the rise, and we won’t be able to tackle it without a vaccine," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The Russian health ministry said on August 15 that production of the vaccine had been launched. The third, post-registration, stage of clinical tests began in Moscow on September 7. Volunteers were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine on September. As many as 40,000 people are involved in the trials, with 10,000 of them being inoculated with a placebo.

According to the interim test results, the vaccine’s efficiency exceeds 95% on the 42nd day after inoculation with the first dose in case the patient received the second dose as well.