Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 628,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, December 5. /TASS/. More than 628,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 64.6 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin published early on Saturday.

As of 20:09 Moscow time on December 4, as many as 64,603,428 novel coronavirus cases and 1,500,614 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 628,592 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,161.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,964) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,482) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 46% of the COVID-19 daily tally (293,320 cases). Next are Europe (234,667 cases), and Southeast Asia (50,086 cases).

The biggest national coronavirus case count was reported in the United States (13,759,500), India (9,571,559), Brazil (6,436,650), Russia (2,402,949), France (2,217,873), Spain (1,675,902), the United Kingdom (1,674,138), Italy (1,664,829), Argentina (1,440,103), Colombia (1,334,089), Mexico (1,133,613), and Germany (1,130,237).