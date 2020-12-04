{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Kiev forces open fire with grenade launchers against LPR, republic says

arlier, Kiev forces had opened small arms fire against the LPR militia near Kalinovka

LUGANSK, December 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shelled positions of the militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the press service of LPR defense agency said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces, from the direction of Svetlodarsk, made two firing provocations using an anti-tank machine gun against our positions near the settlements of Kalinovka and Lozovoye, firing 10 mortars," the Lugansk news agency said citing the statement.

Earlier, Kiev forces had opened small arms fire against the LPR militia near Kalinovka.

On July 27, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, including sniper fire, and deployment of heavy weapons to inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations, whereas in case of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.

