Russia records cases when severe COVID-19 survivors later die — deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia has registered deaths of the patients with underlying medical conditions who survived severe COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing in the House of Government on Friday.

"What we can now observe analyzing the death rates and the data on disease survivors is that we see that the patients who developed severe symptoms of COVID-19 but survived, are undergoing rehabilitation. However, regrettably, many of them who suffered from chronic diseases are passing away. We are well aware that it is a direct link, the COVID-19 impact on the course of a chronic illness," she said.

Professionals do their best to provide maximum medical assistance, including prevention and rehabilitation, Golikova added.

"Regrettably, today I have to state that there are cases when a person survived COVID-19 and recovered, but later died," she concluded.

According to the latest statistics, over 65.2 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,402,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,888,752 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 42,176 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.