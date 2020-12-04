Hospital beds for coronavirus patients 75.9% full in Russia — deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. About 76% of hospital beds for coronavirus patients have been occupied in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing in the House of Government on Friday.

"As or yesterday morning, 79.9% of beds were full. It is an average indicator across Russia, and respectively, on average, 24.1% of beds were available. The fullest capacity - over 90% - can be seen in four regions. They are the city of St. Petersburg, the Smolensk and Oryol Regions and the city of Sevastopol," she said.

According to the latest statistics, over 65.2 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,402,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,888,752 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 42,176 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.