Kazakhstan interested in Russia’s experience in AI development

NUR-SULTAN, December 4. /TASS/. Kazakhstan shows interest in Russia’s experience in artificial intelligence development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

"We are interested in the experience of the Russian Federation. We welcome you in our capital with great pleasure. It means a lot. At the same time, Kazakhstan studies international experience. It differs, so we need to understand what exactly we need and what suits us," Tokayev said at the international online conference Artificial Intelligence Journey (AI Journey) when answering Sberbank CEO Herman Gref’s question about what counties’ experience Kazakhstan eyes while developing its model of artificial intelligence.

The president pointed out that digitalization of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should become a top priority for the Eurasian Economic Commission.

"We should team up in working out all these [digitalization] issues within the EAEU. The Union’s digital agenda should be really prioritized in the work of the Eurasian Commission and corresponding governments," the president said.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an international organization for economic integration, which comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.