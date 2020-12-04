Number of COVID cases in Azerbaijan up to 138,000

BAKU, December 4. /TASS/. As many as 4,267 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Friday.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 138,000, or 1.38% of the population. Forty-one coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day, with the overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities standing at 1,551.

A total of 83,800 coronavirus patients have recovered, with 2,566 recoveries reported in the past day. As many as 52,649 patients are undergoing treatment. More than 1.8 million tests for the coronavirus infection have been made in the country, including some 16,000 in the past day.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Azerbaijan on February 28. The morbidity rate began to go up in mid-August, with a dramatic growth being reported from October 9.

In view of the worsening epidemic situation, with the morbidity rates exceeding those in the spring, the country’s authorities have imposed a number of restrictions effective from October 19. Thus, operation of metro in the capital city of Baku was suspended, educational establishments were closed for vacations, and up to 70% of employees of government institutions were switched to work from home. A nationwide quarantine has been extended until December 28.