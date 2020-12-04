Japan allocates $4.5 billion in aid to developing countries over COVID-19 pandemic

TOKYO, December 4. The Japanese government announced on early Friday a decision to allocate the sum of $4.5 billion to help developing countries in the fight against the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Japan has been working closely with the international community to overcome the crisis under the concept of human security since the beginning of COVID-19," the statement reads. "To address COVID-19, Japan has already provided foreign aid of 1.54 billion dollars to developing countries in a few months since this February with unprecedented speed."

"The development and delivery of vaccines are critical, as they will turn the tide of the global fight against COVID-19," the statement continued. "Japan has established the ‘COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan’ of 4.5 billion dollars over the next two years. The distribution of funds has already begun."

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 65,535,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,511,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 45,375,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.