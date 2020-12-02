Western countries seek to impose double standards on others — Belarusian president

Lukashsenko pointed out that the authorities of Western countries always gave a tough response to protests and described their unpopular policies as necessary. At the same time, in his words, they slam other countries’ efforts to ensure stable development and maintain law and order "as dictatorship and tyranny, though these measures are not as tough as those that they themselves take."

"Given the imbalanced coordinate system, attempts to manipulate people, <...> and use the so-called color revolution technologies have become common. Moreover, there are no color revolutions, only riots," the Belarusian president stressed.

Belarusian top diplomat Vladimir Makei said following the November 26 joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries that Minsk would strongly oppose double standards that Western countries seek to apply to Belarus. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, noted that the United States and its allies in the European Union were using color revolution methods against Belarus, interfering in the domestic affairs of a sovereign country.