Ukraine reports over 13,000 daily COVID-19 cases

KIEV, December 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian medical workers confirmed 13,141 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people throughout the country has reached 758,264, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said on Wednesday.

"Another 13,141 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 2. In particular, 744 children and 579 medical workers contracted the disease," he wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the authorities reported 12,498 COVID-19 cases.

According to the minister, 13,882 people recovered in the past 24 hours, 169 patients died. As many as 1,447 people were hospitalized.

Ukraine conducted 76,626 tests in the past 24 hours, including 44,445 PCR tests. The number of infected people in Ukraine has reached 758,264, 369,054 patients have recovered by now, 12,717 others have died.

Ukraine confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 3. The authorities imposed a lockdown on March 17. According to the government’s decision, the restrictions were extended until December 31. On August 1, a new adaptive quarantine was introduced in Ukraine. The country’s regions were divided into four zones, where various restrictions were imposed depending on the epidemiological situation.

However, on November 11, the Cabinet established one zone throughout the country, imposing what they dubbed to be a ‘weekend lockdown’.