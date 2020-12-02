Russia’s UN envoy urges to prevent humanity from plunging into another war

UN, December 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vassily Nebenzia urged the humanity to stay vigilant and prevent re-emergence of all forms of the Nazi ideology.

"The main responsibility to prevent and combat the spread of neo-Nazism lies on States. Meantime the international community must stand alert and united to suppress any embryo of Nazi ideology," he said at the special solemn meeting of the UN General Assembly in commemoration of all victims of the Second World War.

"We must prevent the recurrence of massacres of war. We must do it for the memory of those, who gave up their lives in the Second World War," the Russian envoy continued.

He went on to say that Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan annually submit to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution, entitled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance."

"We are thankful to the international community for overwhelming support of this initiative," Nebenzia added.