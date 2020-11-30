Putin discusses use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine with Uzbek leader

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the fight against COVID-19 with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin’s press service informed on Monday, noting that they touched upon the use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine.

"Special focus was paid to the fight against the coronavirus, including the use of the Russian vaccine," the Kremlin said.

During the talks held at the initiative of Uzbekistan, the leaders discussed the preparations for the upcoming CIS Heads of State Council that will be held in December under Uzbekistan’s presidency in the format of a video conference.

"They have touched upon some current bilateral and regional issues," the Kremlin added. "They have reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership focusing on the development of trade-economic ties."