Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia up by over 6,224 in past day

BELGRADE, November 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia grew by 6,224 over the past day, with the death toll reaching 1,604, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Serbia has reached 175,438. Fifty-five coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day.

As many as 253 patients are connected to lung ventilators. More than 1.777 million tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in Serbia since the pandemic outbreak, including 17,093 during the past day.

According to Serbian medics, third-wave patients are demonstrating much worse clinical patterns than those affected by the first and second waves of the coronavirus epidemic, with a high percentage of pneumonias and serious conditions. Medics say that the real number of those infected may be ten times higher.

On November 17, the country’s government imposed restrictions on the work of all leisure establishments, trade centers and shops for a period of fifteen days. The government even looked at imposing a curfew but decided to refrain from this measure.