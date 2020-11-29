Over 20 protesters detained in Belarus, human rights activists say

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement agencies detained 26 people during a protest dubbed "The March of Neighbors" on Sunday, human rights activists said.

The Vesna human rights center (unregistered by the authorities) published on its website a list of names of those detained. As of 14:40 Moscow Time it had 26 people, who were apprehended in Minsk and in its outskirts.

Among those detained is Dmitry Kruk, a member of the Economic Group of the opposition’s Coordination Council. The Council reported about his detention on its Telegram channel.

The Interior Ministry in Minsk has not yet commented on the events. "All official information will be provided in the evening," Official Spokesperson Natalya Ganusevich said.

The participants of Sunday’s protest formed convoys in various parts of Minsk. Law enforcement agencies are blocking the protest and are detaining demonstrators. The detentions are taking place near Pushkinskaya metro station, on Partizansky Avenue and the Uruchye neighborhood. Eyewitnesses say one person was injured near Pushkinskaya metro station.