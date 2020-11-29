Pennsylvania court rejects Republican lawsuit to invalidate mail-in ballots

NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has dismissed the Republican lawsuit to invalidate the November 3 election ballots submitted by mail, the CBS TV channel reported.

The lawsuit was filed last week by a group of Republican party members, including Congressman Michael Kelly. It was aimed at declaring the universal mail-in voting unconstitutional in the state, and, therefore, invalidating approximately 2.5 million ballots submitted by mail.

In a unanimous decision, the court rejected the lawsuit on the grounds that it was filed months after the law allowed for challenges to Pennsylvania’s expansive year-old mail-in voting law.

American citizens cast their ballots on November 3. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Democratic contender Joe Biden won more than the needed 270 electoral votes. Biden announced his victory. US incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded the election. He is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

States must certify election results until December 12. Electors cast ballots in their respective states on December 14. On January 6, 2021, the House and Senate convene for a joint session to count electoral votes and announce the results. On January 20, president-elect is sworn into office and officially becomes the president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony.