Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 8,828 — crisis center

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 72 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

"Seventy-two patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 8,828 in Moscow. As of November 28, more than 592,400 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Moscow so far and over 441,500 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, over 61.6 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.4 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,242,633 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,739,470 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 39,068 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.