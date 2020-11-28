Over 23,500 refugees return to Karabakh - Russia’s Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The number of refugees who have been able to return to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia with the help of Russian peacekeepers exceeded 23,500, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"A total of 23,514 refugees have come back to their domiciles in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone under the agreements that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reached in a joint statement on a complete ceasefire on November 9.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is based on the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Central Military District. Russian observation posts are deployed along the contact line and to the Lachin corridor, which links Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. The headquarters of the peacekeeping operation is located in Stepanakert.