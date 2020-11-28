Paris says Karabakh unsettled issues should be resolved by OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, November 28. /TASS/. France says that the Nagorno-Karabakh issues which were not mentioned in the November 9 trilateral statement should be resolved by the OSCE Minsk Group, State Secretary to the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said at a news conference in Yerevan on Saturday.

"We have also studied the November 9 statement. Certainly, it contains items that were not included in that statement. It is a political issue. We should consider these issues within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group," he said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.