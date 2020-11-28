{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Paris says Karabakh unsettled issues should be resolved by OSCE Minsk Group

It is a political issue, said State Secretary to the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne

YEREVAN, November 28. /TASS/. France says that the Nagorno-Karabakh issues which were not mentioned in the November 9 trilateral statement should be resolved by the OSCE Minsk Group, State Secretary to the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said at a news conference in Yerevan on Saturday.

"We have also studied the November 9 statement. Certainly, it contains items that were not included in that statement. It is a political issue. We should consider these issues within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group," he said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

Tehran vows response to assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had been wounded and died in hospital
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Russian warship stops US destroyer from violating Russia’s border
According to the Defense Ministry, the USS John S. McCain violated Russia’s territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf, "passing the maritime border by two kilometers"
Russian Navy latest corvette conducts first launch of cruise missile off Pacific coast
It struck the surface target at a distance of about 40 kilometers, according to the Pacific Fleet's press office
Press review: Trump authorizes White House transition and what awaits Moldova-Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 25
Russia declares protest to US over violation of Russia’s maritime border by US destroyer
Moscow called on Washington to drop provocations linked with violations of Russian borders and warned about possible consequences for such violations
Trump says he will leave White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden
"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," Trump added
Asthmatics, diabetics may have contraindications from coronavirus inoculation, says expert
Additionally, according to the scientist, a history of cancer will also be a contraindication to the inoculation
Russian, Indian Navies set for joint drills in Baltic Sea
Russia and India signed contracts in November 2018 on the delivery of four Project 11356 frigates
Mass vaccination with EpiVacCorona in Russia to start in 2021
Some doses of the vaccine will enter civil circulation on December 10, according to the developer
Armenian parliament votes against lifting martial law
The Armenian Defense Ministry maintains that after the joint statement from the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have got new borders and martial law must be extended to protect them
Calls on Russia ‘to take a step back’ on Donbass won’t lead to progress — Kremlin
Russian Defense Ministry receives last three Su-35S fighters under 5-year contract
The Su-35S is designated to strike air, ground and naval targets and infrastructural facilities shielded by air defense systems and located at a considerable distance from home airfields
Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe
Moscow regards the field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, the Russian presidential spokesman said
Il-114-300 airplane to make maiden flights in coming days
The Il-114-300 is an airplane intended for local air routes
Russian aerospace forces successfully test launch new ballistic air defense missile
The new missile of the Russian missile defense system has reliably confirmed its characteristics in a series of tests
Press review: Lavrov’s meeting with Lukashenko and Pashinyan’s martial law gamble
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 27
Putin arrives in Russia’s Sarov on a working visit
During the trip, the Russian president plans to get acquainted with digital products of the Rosatom state corporation. Putin will also meet with Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin
Belarus ready to overcome modern problems together with Russia, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Iran addresses UN Security Council over assassination of nuclear scientist in Tehran
Permanent Representative of Iran in the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi underscored that there are "serious signs pointing at Israel’s responsibility" in the Fahrizade’s assassination
Over 200 aircraft, helicopters and missile systems to arrive for Russian troops this year
This includes Su-35S and Su-34 aircraft, Mi-28UB and Ka-52 helicopters, L-410UVP-U20 and Yak-130 training aircraft and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
West uses technologies of staging mass riots in Russia and Belarus, says Lavrov
The Western media and officials "voice nearly ultimatums against us," he said
Russia to wrap up work on breakthrough S-500 air defense missile system in 2021
Russia is developing the S-500 with a view of its operation in the next 25 years
Knockouts allowed at Tyson-Jones exhibition boxing clash, says fight’s promoter
The much-anticipated exhibition fight between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to be held this week, November 28, at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, California
Press review: Pompeo’s surprise Tbilisi tour and Russia’s revenge against Silicon Valley
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 20
‘Complete lie’: Lavrov bashes Belarusian opposition’s claims of ‘contacts’ with Moscow
Trump says Biden will only enter the White House if he disproves accusations of fraud
Soon after the tweet was published, Twitter marked the statement as containing disputed claims about election fraud
Russia to develop military equipment simulation modeling platform - scientist
As an example of a finished project, Vyacheslav Solovyev named a computer model of the aerospace defense system
Lukashenko says he will not be Belarusian president under new constitution
Commenting on an initiative to hold parliamentary polls on party tickets and, hence, establish parties, he said such steps are fraught with a split in society
Russia’s latest air-droppable artillery gun passes acceptance trials
The trials have helped assess the operability of all of the gun’s assemblies, mechanisms and devices, according to the state tech corporation Rostec
Belarusian opposition’s scheme to play ‘Russia card’ will lead nowhere, warns envoy
The US House of Representatives earlier passed a draft document entitled the Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2020, which provides for sanctions against officials of the Union State of Russia and Belarus
Turkey in talks with Russia for purchasing coronavirus vaccine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that the Turkish authorities would have to tighten measures to combat the infection if the coronavirus situation in the country deteriorated
Kremlin says it’s wrong to presume Russia refuses to accept Biden ‘win’
Putin will congratulate the US President-Elect in due time, after the results of the election are summed up, the Kremlin spokesman said
‘Any point in dealing with Brussels?’ Lavrov doubts cooperation with hostile EU agencies
Relations with the European Union are bumpy these days, the top diplomat said
Baku slams French Senate resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh as provocation
Earlier the French Senate has passed a resolution containing a call on the government to officially recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
French Senate adopts resolution urging government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh
In turn, French Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne expressed the opinion that "unilateral recognition of Karabakh will do no good for anyone" and will not serve to boost mediation efforts
Russian ambassador to Egypt issues responds to criticism of bilateral relations
According to Georgy Borisenko, the article blames Moscow for delays in resuming chartered air service between the two countries, but Moscow cannot ignore the major objective reasons, namely due security precautions at Egyptian airports
Armenian Prime Minister had phone talks on Karabakh with Putin on Friday
Nikol Pashinyan also noted that such negotiations are carried out on a regular basis
Press review: Will Iran nuke deal be revived and US to ground Russian aircraft projects
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 26
Coronavirus uses cholesterol receptor to penetrate human cells, scientists say
The ability of the COVID-19 agent to adhere to several different receptors at once made the scientists study actively to which other types of protein molecules the coronavirus may bind and how this affects the course of the disease
MC-21 airplane can be certified by 2021 year-end
Flights tests of MC-21 civil jet are underway since 2017
US actions on global arena cause crisis in the UN - Russian diplomat
According to Dmitry Polyansky, the crisis is taking place not in the UN, but in the world as such
Russian authorities take local Jehovah's Witnesses leaders into custody
According to investigators, searches are being conducted in Moscow and more than 20 other regions of the country
Sputnik V vaccine developers suggest combining it with AstraZeneca vaccine
Combining vaccine may prove important for revaccinations
Russian frigate successfully test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile in White Sea
The missile struck a target at a distance of 450 km, according to the top brass
Russia may commence deployment of its orbital station after 2024
The state space corporation Roscosmos CEO earlier noted that the need for a new station stems from the fact that the ISS might only operate for 7 to 10 more years, due to the structure fatigue and a limited resource of the modules
Kiev’s joining EU sanctions against Minsk won’t be left unanswered — top diplomat
According to the foreign minister, Belarus prepared sanctions against a number of Ukrainian officials
US seeks to cover real culprits behind chemical weapons provocations — Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Syrian militants have developed skills in chemical terrorism thanks to the support of their Euro-Atlantic partners
Russia awaits Polish response to request to share Kaczynski brothers’ conversation
The diplomat explained that a former Polish judge mentioned the existence of a certain confidential transcript that could shed light on the details of the tragedy
Serbia on the brink of coronavirus disaster, president warns
On Wednesday, the country reported a record high daily number of new infections
Russia, Georgia discuss new regional possibilities after Karabakh peace deal
The sides also reviewed bilateral trade and economic ties
