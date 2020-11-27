ANKARA, November 27. /TASS/. Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll continues to rise, the country’s health ministry informed on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, 171,113 tests have been made, 29,845 cases have been documented, including 6,592 patients with symptoms. 177 people have died. Now, the overall death toll reaches 13,191, and the number of infected persons reaches 481,198," the ministry informed. Meanwhile, 392,616 people have recovered.

Turkey documented its first case of COVID-19 on March 10.