Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 2.12 million, says WHO

PRETORIA, November 27. /TASS/. More than 13,720 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 2.12 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 2,120,901, with 13,729 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 50,941, with 298 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. More than 1.7 million patients have recovered.