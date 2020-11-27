Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 2.12 million, says WHO

PRETORIA, November 27. /TASS/. More than 13,720 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 2.12 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.
The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 2,120,901, with 13,729 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 50,941, with 298 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. More than 1.7 million patients have recovered.
South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 778,571 and 21,201, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 6,596 and 114,475, respectively. As many as 5,619 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (107,669 cases and 1,672 fatalities). Next are Kenya (80,102 cases and 1,427), and Nigeria (66,974 cases and 1,169 deaths).