Serbia’s coronavirus cases up by record 7,700 in 24 hours, says health ministry

BELGRADE, November 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia increased by record 7,780 people in the past 24 hours to 57,958, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Friday. The death toll has reached 1,423.

That brings the total number of infected in the country to 155,994. According to the ministry, 57 deaths due to complications related to the coronavirus infection were registered over the past 24 hours. As many as 22,404 people were tested in the reporting period, and 245 patients were hooked up to ventilators.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 7,606 cases confirmed in 24 hours. More than 1.7 mln people have been tested in Serbia since the beginning of the pandemic. However, despite a high number of tests being done, the real number of infected in the country may be at least ten-fold higher, doctors suggest.