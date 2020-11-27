Number of coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan exceeds 129,000

NUR-SULTAN, November 27. /TASS/. Kazakhstan doctors detected 813 coronavirus cases in the country in the past 24 hours, which is seven cases less than the day before, while the total number of infections reached 129,213, the government’s commission for preventing the coronavirus spread said in a statement on Friday.

Over the past eight days, daily coronavirus figures fluctuated between 678 and 822. In relation to the population (18.8 million people), the share of infected people is 0.68%, and the infection rate over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.004. The prevalence rate of the coronavirus in the past eight days was 0.98. The highest number of cases per day (1,962) was recorded on July 9.

According to the commission, 115,384 people have recovered, 563 recovered over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, the commission reported about 474 recovered. With three fatalities registered in the reported period, Kazakhstan’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 2,008.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry introduced new statistics on coronavirus cases on August 1, which includes pneumonia cases with a negative test and signs of the coronavirus infection. As of November 26, 41,595 such pneumonia cases were recorded and 434 people with this diagnosis died.

The state of emergency was introduced in Kazakhstan on March 16 and ended on May 11 but restrictions remained in place in Kazakhstan’s regions. Due to a rise in infections, the country’s authorities introduced more quarantine restrictions on July 5. The authorities started gradually easing these restrictions on August 17. Since August 31, the second stage of removing quarantine measures began.