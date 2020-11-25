Senior diplomat, African Union Commissioner discuss situation in Ethiopia

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui have discussed the current situation in Ethiopia in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"During the conversation a number of pressing issues of the African agenda were discussed with the focus on the unfolding situation in Ethiopia, Mali, and the Sahel-Saharan region in general," the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomatic agency also added that "the Russian side confirmed support for the central role of the African Union in settling conflict situations on the continent along the formula of "African solutions to African problems" with the strict respect of the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter, including the territorial integrity and sovereignty of African states."

The situation in northern Ethiopia escalated on November 3, when militants of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front attacked the Northern Command’s facilities, killing several servicemen and destroying some military equipment. Attacks on the government army bases were also conducted in the town of Mekelle and in the Dalshah district, bordering the state of Amhara.

An emergency situation has been declared in the Tigray region.