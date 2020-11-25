Coronavirus cases top 12,000 in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, November 25. /TASS/. Tajikistan has recorded 37 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 12,008, the national Ministry for Health and Social Protection of the Population said Wednesday.

About 0.1% of the 9.3-million population are infected with coronavirus. Its reproduction rate stayed at 0.9 over the past eight days. According to the health ministry, no new deaths caused by coronavirus were registered in the country in the past several days, the last such death was recorded on November 18. Overall, 86 people have died from COVID-19.

The ministry added that 11,395 patients recovered from the disease, which makes up 94.9% of all the cases. In the past 24 hours, 40 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The first 15 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tajikistan on April 30. In the first two weeks, approximately 30 to 80 cases were recorded daily. The peak was passed on May 15, when 211 new cases were registered. Until May 22, the country reported 200 or more new COVID-19 single-day cases. Since June 1, the infections began to decline gradually. Since August 15, a one-day rise was within 40 cases, but since September 15 the tally has been higher almost every single day, except a few days in that period.

The country began easing quarantine restrictions on June 15, reopening non-food markets, shopping malls, hotels, public catering outlets and beauty parlors. Nevertheless, wearing face coverings is made mandatory in public spaces, on transport, in stores and health institutions, with violators fined.

Nevertheless, Tajikistan’s coronavirus taskforce decided on November 18 to ban New Year mass events in the country.

