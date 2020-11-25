Russia's UN envoy speaks in favor of preserving Bosnia and Herzegovina peace deal

UNITED NATIONS, November 25. /TASS/. The General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (also known as the Dayton Peace Agreement), which ended the civil war in the country in 1992-1995, maintains its relevance to date, Russia’s UN envoy said on Tuesday.

"Russia, as one of the Dayton’s guarantors, fully supports the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, equality of all the three constituent peoples and the two entities with wide powers," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said an informal meeting of UNSC members to commemorate the 25-year anniversary of the deal, held on Russia’s initiative.

"On the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement, we call on our partners in the UN Security Council to speak out in favor of these provisions," Nebenzia continued.

According to the Russian diplomat, the accords that were signed in 1995 "have a fundamental significance" for Bosnia and Herzegovina and "maintain their relevance in full."

"The balance of interests of the three peoples, which is envisaged in the document, is effective enough, provided that it is strictly adhered to," he said. "Attempts to undermine this architecture is fraught with very serious consequences not only for BaH, but for the entire Balkan region."

The General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Dayton Agreement) was reached in Dayton, United States, on November 1, 1995, and signed in Paris on December 14, 1995. The agreement, which put an end to the Bosnian War, particularly concerns the state structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina and various aspects of the settlement process.

The warring parties agreed to peace and created a single sovereign state known as Bosnia and Herzegovina. In accordance with the constitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina is made up of two primary entities: the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (51% of the territory) and Republika Srpska (49% of the territory), as well as the Brcko District. The state structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the most complicated in the world. Three main nations are represented in the government proportionally: the Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), the Serbs (Orthodox) and the Croatians (Catholics).