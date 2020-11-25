US Department of State to do everything needed for transition to Biden’s team — Pompeo

NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. The US Department of State will do everything required by the law to ensure the transition to the team of Joseph Biden, who announced his victory in the US presidential election, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has told Fox News.

When asked whether he had already started consultations with Biden's Secretary Of State Nominee Antony Blinken, Pompeo said "No."

"Today we began the process to see what the GSA’s [General Services Administration’s] decision was, and will do everything that’s required by law. We’ll make this work," the US foreign policy chief said in an interview with Fox News.

Earlier, CNN reported that the US General Services Administration had informed Joe Biden that it was ready to begin the transition process. Biden’s representatives earlier said they had asked the GSA to recognize the Democrat as the US President-Elect. General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy had earlier refused to sign the required documents saying that Trump had not acknowledged his defeat and there was no official data confirming a Biden win.