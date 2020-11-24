Azerbaijani, Russian President discuss implementation of statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, November 24. /TASS/. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after cessation of hostilities and contacts between Russian peacekeepers and the Azerbaijani side were in focus of a telephone conversation between Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Azerbaijani head of state said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed issues of the implementation of the provisions of the joint statement of the Azerbaijani and Russian presidents and the Armenian prime minister and expressed satisfaction with the lasting ceasefire and the establishment of close contacts between the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission and Azerbaijan’s relevant structures," it said.

According to the press service, the two heads of state also discussed issues of humanitarian assistance to the Azerbaijani and Armenian population. Apart from that, the presidents touched upon the topic of the construction of transport infrastructure and opening of transport services in line with the corresponding provisions of the joint statement.

"The two leaders expressed confidence that lasting peace will be ensured in the region," the press service said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region.