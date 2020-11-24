Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 2.079 million, reports WHO

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 2,079,911, with 9,448 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 49,993, with 272 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. More than 1.7 million patients have recovered.

PRETORIA, November 24. /TASS/. More than 9,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 2.079 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 769,759 and 20,968, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 6,560 and 113,381, respectively. As many as 5,396 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (106,203 cases and 1,651 fatalities). Next are Kenya (77,785 cases and 1,392), and Nigeria (66,439 cases and 1,168 deaths).

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. . According to the latest statistics, over 59.1 million people have been infected worldwide and around 1.4 million deaths have been reported.