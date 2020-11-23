Michigan’s state board certifies Biden win

NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. The Michigan State Board of Canvassers has voted to certify the election results, formally declaring Joe Biden as the winner of the state's 16 electoral votes.

According to the latest data, Biden secured 50.6% of the vote against Trump’s 47.8%. The Democrat won by 154,000 votes.

Earlier, the Michigan and national Republican parties asked the Board of State Canvassers to delay certification of the state's election results in order to investigate alleged "anomalies and irregularities" in Wayne County, where the state’s largest city Detroit is located.

By November 23, the authorities of the states are due to complete the process to count the votes, including mail-in ballots. The results in each state are to be approved by December 12. On December 14, the Electoral College should vote. On January 6, 2021, the results of this vote should be endorsed at a joint meeting of both chambers of Congress. The inauguration ceremony of the President-Elect is due to be held on January 20.