Azerbaijan establishes justice departments on territories under its control near Karabakh

BAKU, November 23. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani authorities have established regional departments of justice in the districts placed under Baku’s control after the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov announced on Monday.

"The Karabakh regional department of justice has been established," the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry quoted Mammadov as saying.

The justice department "will prioritize specifying the damage done to the courts and the infrastructure of justice bodies," he said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, starting from November 10.

Under the peace deal, the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain at their current positions, following which some districts will pass over to Baku’s control. The sides will exchange the bodies of those killed and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the contact line and the Lachinsky corridor that connects Karabakh with Armenia.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.