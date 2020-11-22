G20 pledges to help countries most affected by coronavirus pandemic

CAIRO, November 22. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty has pledged to help countries most hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as follows from the G20 summit declaration released on Sunday.

We remain determined to support all developing and least developed countries as they face the intertwined health, economic, and social effects of COVID-19," the document says. "We will continue to spare no effort to protect lives, provide support with a special focus on the most vulnerable."

The G20 leader stressed that they "stand united in our conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the current challenges and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers."

"We are committed to leading the world in shaping a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive post-COVID-19 era," the declaration says.