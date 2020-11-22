G20 should take lead in ensuring economic recovery after pandemic: Japan’s PM

TOKYO, November 22. /TASS/. Japan expects the G20 to take the lead to ensure economic recovery, resumption of international travel and international order following the coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday. He was speaking during the online G20 summit, which is being chaired by Saudi Arabia.

"The G20 must make it clear that it will take the initiative to secure measures against the pandemic, restoring economic growth, resuming international travel and creating an international order after the pandemic," he said as quoted by the NHK TV channel.

Suga also noted the importance of creating a global environment, where everyone can have access to medical diagnostics, treatment and vaccines. In addition, the Japanese Prime Minister pointed out the need to develop digitalization and strengthen reliable supply chains. Touching upon the Olympic Games in Tokyo postponed to next year, Suga promised to make them a symbol of the victory of humanity over the coronavirus.

The G20 is an international forum for governments and central banks of the largest economically developed and developing countries. The forum was founded in 1999. It includes 19 states (Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the USA, Turkey, France, South Africa, South Korea, Japan) and the European Union. According to the World Bank, the G20 countries account for 80% of global GDP.

The G20 summit, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is held online on November 21-22. The meeting’s participants will particularly discuss ways to restore economic growth in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.