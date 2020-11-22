Court dismisses Trump’s lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania vote results

NEW YORK, November 22. /TASS/. A court in Pennsylvania on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign that demanded declaring mail-in votes in that state invalid, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, US District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, described the case as "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations."

Trump’s lawyers previously said that almost 700,000 ballots in Pennsylvania should be declared invalid due to alleged election violations in that state. Trump argued that because of this, the victory in Pennsylvania should be awarded to him. According to the assessment of the New York Times and several other media outlets, Democrat Joseph Biden won elections in Pennsylvania, gaining 50% of the vote, while Republican Trump was supported by 48.8% of voters.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.