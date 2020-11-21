Georgia’s ruling party wins in 17 voting districts in 2nd round of parliamentary elections

TBILISI, November 22. /TASS/. Candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party are winning in all 17 single-seat electoral districts in Georgia, where the second round of parliamentary elections took place on Saturday. This is according to the data published on the website of the Central Electoral Commission of Georgia (CEC).

In particular, current deputy Beka Odisharia (91.51% of votes) is winning in the Tbilisi district of Mtatsminda-Krtsanisi, a Georgian Dream candidate Nodar Turdzeladze (93.7%) is winning in the Vake district. Former Minister of Health David Sergeenko received 89.97% of the votes in Saburtalo. Former Minister for the Execution of Sentences Kakha Kakhishvili is winning in Insani (92.74%). Sozar Subari, former adviser on regional policy to the Prime Minister, is winning in the Samgori metropolitan area with 88.19% of votes, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Georgy Volsky received 89.66% of votes in Didube-Chugureti. Former player of the Georgian national football team Mikhail Kavelashvili received 91.14% of the votes in the Nadzaladevi region, and the current president of the Football Federation Levan Kobiashvili is gaining 89.22% of the votes in Gldani.

Georgian Dream nominees are also winning in the remaining nine single-mandate constituencies outside Tbilisi.

On Saturday, Georgia held the second round of parliamentary elections in 17 out of 30 single-seat electoral districts. Eight of 17 single-seat electoral districts are located in the capital of Tbilisi. The first round took place on October 31. According to the CEC, the ruling party won 48.22% of the vote and also won 13 single-seat electoral districts. The Strength is in Unity opposition coalition, which includes the United National Movement party founded by ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, is in the second place. The bloc gained 27.18%. The second round was held amid a boycott of the opposition, which does not recognize results of the first round. As noted earlier by the executive secretary of the Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze, in total the party will receive 90 out of 150 mandates in the new convocation of parliament.