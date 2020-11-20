Efforts for preserving peace in Nagorno-Karabakh must go on, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the task of continuing efforts for preserving peace in Nagorno-Karabakh in tight cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia and of using the potential of the humanitarian response center to the full extent.

"I am asking you to go ahead with the task of preserving peace in the region and to maintain close contact with both Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives, and also to ensure the effective operation of the inter-departmental humanitarian response center and to use its vast potential to the full extent," Putin said at a meeting on Friday devoted to the Russian peace-keeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"This is a serious work and it should be geared to the final result, which can be concrete assistance to absolutely concrete people who now need this help," Putin added.