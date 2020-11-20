Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million mark, reports WHO

PRETORIA, November 20. /TASS/. African nations have recorded 29,356 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 2,014,174, the South African television news broadcaster eNCA said on Friday citing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa.

The death toll related to coronavirus has risen by 818 to 48,424 over the past 24 hours, while the number of recoveries surpassed 1.7 million.

South Africa accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases across Africa, or 757,144 cases and 20,556 deaths. The death toll in Egypt tops 6,495, and 111,613 cases have been confirmed. Morocco has recorded 5,013 coronavirus-related deaths.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is ranked second to South Africa (103,928 cases and 1,601 deaths) and is followed by Kenia (72,686 cases and 1,313 deaths) and Nigeria (65,693 and 1,163).