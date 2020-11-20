Biden campaign slams Giuliani’s claims of mass electoral falsifications as absurd

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. Claims of incumbent US President Donald Trump’s lawyers of mass falsifications at the recent presidential elections are not confirmed by any officials of the both parties and are groundless, the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is projected to win the elections, said in a statement Thursday.

"Yet another Rudy Giuliani spectacle exposes, as his appearances always do, the absurdity of Donald Trump's thoroughly discredited claims of voter fraud," said spokesperson for Biden Michael Gwin. "Numerous courts, election officials from both parties, and even officials within Trump's own administration, have all reaffirmed that claims of widespread voter fraud are categorically false."

"In fact, lawyers for Trump have admitted that in papers filed in court and under direct questioning from judges," he added, expressing confidence in Biden’s win.

On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani accused the Democratic Party and Biden of using a centralized falsification scheme, also coming down hard on the US media for biased treatment of Trump and Republicans.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.