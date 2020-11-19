Biden urges Trump administration to share coronavirus data

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. Joe Biden, who declared himself US president-elect and is projected to win the recent presidential elections, says his transitional team should promptly be cleared to access the current US administration plans to address the coronavirus pandemic, he said Thursday at a press conference Wilmington, Delaware.

"There is no excuse not to share the data and let us begin the plan because on day one it’s gonna take us time if we don’t have access to all this data," he said, noting that a delay will cost lives.

"We need much more testing, we need much more masking, we need gloves. I asked the National Governors Association through [New York] Governor [Andrew] Cuomo to let us know what their shortages are and what they anticipate." "We are going to move on day one, but it should be moved on now, now. But if it waits, it takes a long time to get this thing going," Biden pointed out.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US identified 11.6 million coronavirus cases, while more than 251,800 people died from COVID-19.